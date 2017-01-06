OpenTable Blog

Salted Sips: 8 Salty Cocktails to Shake Up Your Routine

Mixologists are always adding ever-more-exotic ingredients to their bar pantries, but sometimes it’s the most common component that can make the biggest impact — even when it’s not commonly found in every cocktail. The perfect example is salt, which can bring balance or incorporate a sharp bite to a cocktail. From rims of every color and syrups to foam and stock, salt is showing up in surprising ways. These eight salty cocktails feature sodium in a variety of creative manners.

Funky Chicken at Arbella, Chicago, Illinois
This cocktail is a quadruple threat as it boasts sweet, salty, spicy, and sour notes. The drink is made with rye, lemon puree, and beer, but it’s the rim that brings it all together. That’s because it’s dusted with Mexican Tajin seasoning, a lip puckering, tongue tingling mixture of chilies, lime juice, and sea salt. Make a reservation at Arbella.

Jumping Cholla at Madison, San Diego, California
Bar manager Danny Kuehner aims to evoke the flavors of a barbecue with the summery sipper. Its Mexican-minded ingredient list includes with mezcal, pineapple juice, lime juice, and fresh jalapeño. A cloud of egg whites dusted with black lava salt floats on top, giving the cocktail a creamy texture. Make a reservation at Madison.

Shicigosan at Tanuki, Miami Beach, Florida
Salted banana puree is the backbone of this trendsetting tipple. It’s complemented with fat-washed butter popcorn Brugal Anejo rum, chrysanthemum tea, Shochu, and freshly squeezed lime juice (we bet you’ve never had that flavor combination before). The garnish game is on point, featuring an edible flower, popcorn, and a bamboo leaf. Make a reservation at Tanuki.

Ponche de Champagne at Boleo, Chicago, Illinois
We’re totally down with any cocktail served in a repurposed fox-shaped cookie jar with bendy straws. Salt-roasted plantain syrup balances out this punch featuring notes of banana, passion fruit, star anise, and cinnamon. A bottle-strong Champagne float brings a bounty of bubbles to the party. Make a reservation at Boleo.

Cucumber Mint at Grayson Social, Dallas, Texas
This cocktail reminds us of a drunken pickle. Fortified with blanco tequila and chartreuse, it gets a fresh edge from mint syrup, cucumber, and fresh lime juice. A shake of salt adds a touch of salinity and depth. Make a reservation at Grayson Social.

Salty Cocktails

Booking for the Insta: 17 Restaurants to Follow on Instagram in 2017

With mouthwatering shots like these, they don’t call them Instagram “feeds” for nothing. From piquant purple potatoes at Senti in Pittsburgh to Buddha’s bounty at TAO in New York City, here are 17 restaurants to follow on Instagram in 2017 — including some out-of-the-box choices worth that may not have caught your attention yet.

Gracias Madre, West Hollywood, California — @gmweho
This vegan Mexican restaurant may be called Gracias Madre, but it’s doubtful that many moms are able to produce the festival of flavors, colors, and textures that executive chef Chandra Gilbert does with ingredients from local farms. Think nopales, stewed cactus with chile sauce and cashew crema, or pozole hominy stew with ancho-chile broth — all served up with a selection of beverage director Jason Eisner’s small-batch mezcals and tequilas. With a special emphasis on local heritage corns, the menu, and the feed are absolutely ah-maize-ing. Make a reservation at Gracias Madre.

Ernest Loves Agnes, Seattle, Washington — @ernestlovesagnes
With a menu featuring chitarra pasta with crab, pappardelle with wild boar Bolognese, and a scallop entrée with braised kohlrabi, polenta, and salsa verde, this isn’t your average mom-and-pop pizza shop. This so-called Italian kitchen also features an amazing space with semi-private nooks, an attic loft for family-style meals, and an airy, light-filled dining room just right for populating your own IG feeds. Make a reservation at Ernest Loves Agnes.

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis, Minnesota — @spoonandstable
Winning a Michelin Star and international travels to cook in some of Europe’s top kitchens may have inspired him, but back in the U.S., Spoon and Stable chef/owner Gavin Kaysen brings the soul of what he first learned to cook with in his grandmother’s Heartland kitchen to the table (or, rather, the Stable). Dishes like Dorothy’s Pot Roast reflect both of these worlds, with French flavors like pommes aligot, mushroom confit, and rosemary broth. Make a reservation at Spoon and Stable.

Sawyer Restaurant, Los Angeles, California — @sawyersilverlake
It’s always sunny on Sunset Boulevard at Sawyer, a new 2016 star spotlighting seafood. Pick off of shareable plates at the centerpiece communal table (or the patio), or try a large-format dish that will have you saying “winner winner chicken dinner”—like executive chef Alex McWilliams’s fried chicken. Make a reservation at Sawyer Restaurant.

Industry Kitchen, New York, New York — @industrykitchen
Stunning views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges and the Brooklyn skyline make for a drool-worthy backdrop at Industry Kitchen, where the huge 300-seat space turns out an equally large number of options. Don’t miss the wood-fired pizzas, especially the dessert pizza with Nutella, mini marshmallows, and salted caramel. Make a reservation at Industry Kitchen.

Willa Jean Bakery, New Orleans, Louisiana — @willajeanneworleans
Didn’t get your fill of holiday goodies? Check out Willa Jean, where pastry chefs Kelly Fields and Lisa White add modern touches to traditional Southern pastries and serve up three comfort-food meals a day. If you’ve got room after the fried chicken biscuit with Serrano slaw and Poirier’s cane syrup, try the Satsuma creamsicle with Louisiana citrus, carrot cake, curry granola, and whipped buttermilk. Make a reservation at Willa Jean Bakery.

Senti Restaurant and Wine Bar, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — @sentirestaurant
Senti’s plates and automated wine dispenser for affordable measured pours may bring a bit of Italy to Pennsylvania, but the posh interiors and open-gallery-like layout are a straight-up homage to the local Pittsburgh art center. White plates serve as the canvases for homemade pastas and surf and turf options. Make a reservation at Senti Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Plant Food + Wine, Miami, Florida — @plantfoodandwine
Where else to find some of the country’s best vegan cuisine than right next door to chef Matthew Kenney’s Culinary Miami state-of-the-art raw food culinary school? The Florida outpost of the Food & Wine’s Best New Chef Award-winner (who also has an LA location) supplements a practically made-for-IG menu featuring cauliflower steak with chimichurri and banh mi lettuce wraps with chili-almond paté with a contemporary interior, a bright exhibition kitchen, and a detox juice bar. Make a reservation at Plant Food + Wine.

Le Coucou, New York, New York — @lecoucou_nyc
Le Coucou’s flavors may be classic French, but the images are modern marvels. Chef Daniel Rose’s plates are as elegant as anything at the Louvre, enhanced by a light-filled and airy space with lots of glass, brick, and warm woods in the heart of SoHo. Make a reservation at Le Coucou.

Uchi, Austin, Texas — @uchiaustin
Far from an ocean and even further away from typical Texas fare like slow-cooked barbecue, chef Tyson Cole proves you don’t have to cook anything at all here in the ATX. His flagship Uchi — like many sushi bars in Japan, located in a refurbished old home — means “house,” and Cole’s warm wit at the sushi bar conversing with patrons is as sharp as his knives. Make a reservation at Uchi.

The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, Massachusetts — @cambridgetable
As home to the country’s top university (Ed. note: with apologies to New Haven), Cambridge knows a thing or two about schools — and chef Carl Dooley of Top Chef fame is teaching them right from the open kitchen at Season to Taste. The $65 prix-fixe menu for just 20 diners changes nightly, but those who aren’t lucky enough to score a coveted reservation can feast their eyes on the resto’s IG feed. Make a reservation at The Table at Season to Taste.

Restaurants to Follow on Instagram in 2017

January 2017 Restaurant Weeks: Celebrate the New Year with Savings

The start of the year means the start of restaurant week season. Find out which cities are hosting January 2017 restaurant weeks and make a reservation to dine for less.

* Charleston Restaurant Week starts tomorrow with special three- and four-course prix-fixe dinners, January 4-22. Make a reservation.

* Galveston Restaurant Week features $10-$25 lunches + $25-$35 dinners, January 7-22. Make a reservation.

* 360 West Magazine Restaurant Week brings you $29, $39 + $49 dinners at Tarrant County’s best restaurants, January 9-15. Make a reservation.

* Sacramento Dine Downtown Restaurant Week serves up three-course dinners for $35, January 12-22. Make a reservation.

* Kansas City Restaurant Week has $15 lunches + $33 dinners on the menu, January 13-22. Make a reservation.

* Baltimore Restaurant Week will charm you with $15-$18 two-course lunches + three-course $30-$35 dinners, January 13-22. Make a reservation.

* Bethesda Magazine Restaurant Week brings you $16 lunches + $36 dinners, January 13-22. Make a reservation.

* dineLA Restaurant Week has an option for every appetite with $15, $20 + $25 lunches and $29, $39 + $49 dinners, January 13-27. Make a reservation.

Start with Sparkles: The New Rules for Champagne this New Year’s Eve #hackdining

It’s New Year’s Eve – time to break out the bubbly. But before you start clinking stems and singing Ne-Yo’s “Champagne Life” at the top of your lungs, consider these new rules for Champagne.

Firstly, don’t feel like you have drink Champagne from a flute. In fact, it’s better if you don’t. “It looks gorgeous and shows off the artsy side, but it doesn’t allow you to absorb the aromas,” says Charles Ford, sommelier of RM Champagne Salon in Chicago, who recommends drinking out of a wider, bowl-shaped Burgundy glass. “The more oxygen the wine sees, the better. Allowing a bubbly to grab on to that much oxygen opens it up and loosens it up.”

Though Champagne should always be served cold, it can be too frosty. According to Kimberly Prokoshyn, head sommelier of Rebelle in New York City, the ideal temperature is 47-49 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the drinker can appreciate the wine’s nose and full flavor profile.

While celebrants love popping the cork, “that’s not good for the wine,” says Ford. “You want the built-up gas to come out slowly, so the cork should come off with a whisper. The more a bottle gets shaken up, the worse it is for the Champagne. It will lose its effervescence quicker, and it fluctuates the flavor.”

Going one step further, some enjoy sabering off the cork for a showy presentation. “It’s super cool,” admits Brent Kroll, general manager of Proof in Washington, D.C. “However, if you get a faulty glass bottle, it could explode and hurt you or someone else. And there’s nothing cool about holding a broken bottle while being soaked.”

The biggest no-no is calling wine Champagne when it's made outside of Champagne, France. "Anything else is not quite Champagne," says Ford. "Even a top-notch Italian sparkling wine can't quite get there."